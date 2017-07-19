ASPHYX - 30th Anniversary Shows And Special Release Announced

Next to the restless and still ongoing live-campaign for their latest album release, Incoming Death, Dutch doom death metal division Asphyx have announced a very special anniversary celebration of the band’s 30 years of existence in 2017.

In addition to the already announced and sold out anniversary show at the Turock venue in Essen, Germany on Saturday, November 18th, Asphyx have now announced a second (matinee) show in the same location for the day after, Sunday, November 19th. These two 30 Years Anniversary concerts will not only be supported by metal comrades Pentacle and Soulburn, but also feature long Asphyx sets, special merchandise as well as meet and greet opportunities including former band members like Eric Daniels, Bob Bagchus, Wannes Gubbels, Ronnie van der Wey, Roel Sanders or Sander van Hoof.

Tickets go on sale today and are not expected to last very long, so better be quick. Purchase tickets here. More details can also be found on the club’s website.

Asphyx have checked in with the following message about the anniversary shows: "Salutations Asphyxians! Due to the unexpected, rapid sell out of our 30 years anniversary show in Turock, Essen, Germany on November 18th, for which our massive gratitude, we decided for those who could not obtain a ticket, to do an extra show the very next day. So, Sunday the 19th of November 2017. Same bill, same set, same goodies, same price. Just a little earlier, doors open at 3 PM, so everybody can get back to work on time the next day. Cheerz and see you all in November!"

Also, November 17th will mark the long overdue release date for a special and limited anniversary version of Asphyx’s classic debut album, The Rack, as double-album, containing both the original album as well as a special bonus version of the entire album sequence covered by friends and peers of the group. More details and formats of this project will be unveiled soon, so stay tuned.

Upcoming Asphyx shows:

July

22 - Brescia, Italy - Colony Open Air

August

13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Fest

19 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

September

9 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg Open Air

30 - Bucharest, Romania - Fabrica

October

7 - Hoogeveen, Netherlands - Graveland Festival

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

November

18 - Essen, Germany - Turock / 30 Years Anniversary Show - Sold Out

19 - Essen, Germany - Turock / 30 Years Anniversary Show - Matinee

Asphyx lineup:

Martin van Drunen - Vocals

Paul Baayens - Guitars

Alwin Zuur - Bass

Stefan “Husky“ Hüskens - Drums

(Photo - Negakinu.com)