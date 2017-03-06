ASSIMILATION - The Laws Of Power Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

On March 17th, Vancouver's Assimilation will release their first full length album, The Laws Of Power, via SAOL. Audiences should be prepared for a healthy dose of classic death metal and thrash.

Like a force of nature, the voice of singer and founding member Jesse Jardine’s vocal attack leaves the listener penetrated by high shrieks, and pummeled by mids and lows. Lead guitarist Matt Chanway brings his neo-classical shred style into the fold to melt off any remnants of what used to be your face. Shiloh Anderson holds the low end down with his finger/slap hybrid style, and Stephen Shaw brings his experience and ferocity as the entity that keeps this juggernaut from flying off the rails.

With The Laws Of Power, the four Canadians make it clear: there are still bands well versed in the art of original uncompromising death metal, something that is hard to find these days.

Tracklisting:

"Sigil Of The False God"

"Decapitated By Beasts"

"Laws Of Power"

"Karmic Future"

"Mastery"

"Apotheosis"

"Remotion Of The Succubus"

"Personal Vendetta"

"S.L.D."

"Massive Liquidation"

Apotheosis EP – Bonus Tracks – 2015

"Apotheosis"

"Decapitated By Beasts"

"Idle No More"

"Personal Vendetta"