ASTAROTH INCARNATE - Bass Playthrough Of CRADLE OF FILTH Classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" Posted

In December 2019, Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate released a new EP, entitled Ascendance, which includes a cover of the Cradle Of Filth classic "Her Ghost In The Fog". A bass playthrough video of the track featuring Sergio Moyano in action can be viewed below.

Astaroth Incarnate released a video for their song "I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)", taken from the Ascendance EP.

The band comments: "'I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)' is the continuation of the first track ('Alpha') that we released, and it continues on with the apocalyptic story concept from where it left of at the end of 'Alpha'. If you paid close attention to 'Alpha', you would've noticed four different characters (who represent the four horsemen of the apocalypse and are color-coded accordingly) intertwined in Death with the primary Astaroth character who represents Life. Therefore, Omega continues the story as representing the Astaroth character as someone who is beyond Death and one who incites the outcome of the eventual demise of a human."

Watch the video below.