ASTAROTH INCARNATE Frontman Posts Vocal Cover Of CATTLE DECAPITATION's "Bring Back The Plague"

Sam Astaroth, frontman for Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate, has checked in with the following update:

"Hey everyone! Your friendly neighborhood demon Sam Astaroth here! Cattle Decapitation is one of my favorite death metal bands and I absolutely admire Travis Ryan's vocals. So, I figured to restart my channel and start doing vocal covers again, why not attempt to cover this beast of a song! 'Bring Back The Plague' felt like the perfect song to cover during this Covid pandemic quarantine times, so here it is. Enjoy!"

Astaroth Incarnate recently released a new EP, entitled Ascendance. It includes a cover of the Cradle Of Filth classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" featuring guest appearances from Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars and Alina Snowmaiden. They have released an official video for the track, which can be viewed below.

Check out the band's new Ascendance EP via Spotify here.