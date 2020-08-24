ASTAROTH INCARNATE - Guitar Playthrough Video Of "I Am Fire / I Am Death [Omega]" Posted

Toronto-based black metal outfit Astaroth Incarnate have posted a guitar playthrough video for "I Am Fire / I Am Death [Omega]", featuring the band's guitarist Pablo Sagastume. The song is taken from their 2019 EP, Ascendance.

With regards to the song, the band offers the following: "'I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)' is the continuation of the first track ('Alpha') that we released, and it continues on with the apocalyptic story concept from where it left of at the end of 'Alpha'. If you paid close attention to 'Alpha', you would've noticed four different characters (who represent the four horsemen of the apocalypse and are color-coded accordingly) intertwined in Death with the primary Astaroth character who represents Life. Therefore, Omega continues the story as representing the Astaroth character as someone who is beyond Death and one who incites the outcome of the eventual demise of a human."

Watch the video below.