ASTAROTH INCARNATE - Livestream Of Rehearsal Space Set Available

On April 25th, Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate livestreamed a set from their rehearsal space. Check it out below.

Astaroth Incarnate recently released a new EP, entitled Ascendance. It includes a cover of the Cradle Of Filth classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" featuring guest appearances from Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars and Alina Snowmaiden. They have released an official video for the track, which can be viewed below.

Check out the band's new Ascendance EP via Spotify here.