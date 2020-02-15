ASTAROTH INCARNATE Post Video Teaser For Cover Of CRADLE OF FILTH Classic "Her Ghost In The Fog"

Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate recently released a new EP, entitled Ascendance. It includes a cover of the Cradle Of Filth classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" featuring guest appearances from Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars and Alina Snowmaiden. They issued the following update on February 14th:

"On this cold wintery Valentine's day, we present to you spawns a teaser clip for our upcoming music video for our cover of Cradle of Filth classic 'Her Ghost In The Fog' featuring Voldemars of Eclipse Eternal / Hexenklad and Alina of Snowmaiden and Everdawn. More will be revealed in the coming weeks leading towards the complete video release near the end of the month."

Check out the Ascendance EP via Spotify here.