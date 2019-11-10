ASTAROTH INCARNATE Release Official Lyric Video For "I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)"

Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate have released a video for their song "I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)". The song is from their upcoming Ascendance EP.

The band comments: "'I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)' is the continuation of the first track ('Alpha') that we released, and it continues on with the apocalyptic story concept from where it left of at the end of 'Alpha'. If you paid close attention to 'Alpha', you would've noticed four different characters (who represent the four horsemen of the apocalypse and are color-coded accordingly) intertwined in Death with the primary Astaroth character who represents Life. Therefore, Omega continues the story as representing the Astaroth character as someone who is beyond Death and one who incites the outcome of the eventual demise of a human."

