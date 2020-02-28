ASTAROTH INCARNATE Release Official Video For Cover Of CRADLE OF FILTH Classic "Her Ghost In The Fog"

Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate recently released a new EP, entitled Ascendance. It includes a cover of the Cradle Of Filth classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" featuring guest appearances from Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars and Alina Snowmaiden. They have released an official video for the track, which can be viewed below.

Astaroth Incarnate have the following shows scheduled:

February

28 - Cafe Dekcuf · Ottawa, Ontario

29 - Sneaky Dee's · Toronto, Ontario

Check out the band's new Ascendance EP via Spotify here.