ASTAROTH INCARNATE Release Official Video For Cover Of CRADLE OF FILTH Classic "Her Ghost In The Fog"
February 28, 2020, an hour ago
Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate recently released a new EP, entitled Ascendance. It includes a cover of the Cradle Of Filth classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" featuring guest appearances from Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars and Alina Snowmaiden. They have released an official video for the track, which can be viewed below.
Astaroth Incarnate have the following shows scheduled:
February
28 - Cafe Dekcuf · Ottawa, Ontario
29 - Sneaky Dee's · Toronto, Ontario
Check out the band's new Ascendance EP via Spotify here.