ASTAROTH INCARNATE Release Official Video For Cover Of CRADLE OF FILTH Classic "Her Ghost In The Fog"

February 28, 2020, an hour ago

news astaroth incarnate cradle of filth black death

Toronto-based black metal band Astaroth Incarnate recently released a new EP, entitled Ascendance. It includes a cover of the Cradle Of Filth classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" featuring guest appearances from Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars and Alina Snowmaiden. They have released an official video for the track, which can be viewed below.

Astaroth Incarnate have the following shows scheduled:

February
28 - Cafe Dekcuf · Ottawa, Ontario
29 - Sneaky Dee's · Toronto, Ontario

Check out the band's new Ascendance EP via Spotify here.



