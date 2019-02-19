ASTHMA CASTLE Announces Mount Crushmore Album

Asthma Castle - featuring drummer Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index, Scour), the twin guitar attack of Justin Ethem (Integrity touring guitarist) and Cameron Smith (Passage Between, Crawler), vocalist Zach Westphal (ex-J. Roddy Walston And The Business), and bassist Jeff Davis (Damnation Audio effects pedals) - will release their Mount Crushmore full-length via Hellmistress Records this March.

Stealing souls and packing bowls since 2008, Asthma Castle manifests a unique and seamless, riff-heavy blend of stoner metal/rock, heavy metal, prog, and sludge that takes its cues from the likes of Weedeater, Church Of Misery, Mastodon, Lowrider, Dozer, and Clutch without ever seeming derivative. Their fittingly-titled Mount Crushmore full-length was recorded and mixed at Wrightway Studios (Dying Fetus, Misery Index), mastered by Scott Hull of Pig Destroyer at his own Visceral Sound Studios and features killer cover art by Gary Ronaldson of Bite Radius Designs (Napalm Death, Kreator).

Mount Crushmore will be released on March 15th on CD, digital and limited vinyl formats via Hellmistress Records. The vinyl edition will be limited to five-hundred in three color variants: 175 x heavy black splatter on gold, 175 x white splatter on black, and 150 copies x gold, white, and black tri-color bleed.

Recently off a brief but successful East Coast US tour, Asthma Castle has played alongside numerous national acts as well as Maryland Deathfest and Days Of Darkness. The band will play a special hometown show this weekend with more performances to be announced the in the weeks to come.