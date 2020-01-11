ASTHMA CASTLE Featuring Members Of PIG DESTROYER, MISERY INDEX, INTEGRITY Reveal “Mount Crushmore” Video

Stoner metal/sludge dealers Asthma Castle - featuring drummer Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index, Scour), guitarists Justin Ethem (touring rhythm guitarist for Integrity) and Cameron Smith (Passage Between, Crawler), vocalist Zach Westphal (ex-J. Roddy Walston And The Business), and bassist Jeff Davis - are pleased to unveil their new video for "Mount Crushmore." The tune comes by way of the full-length of the same name, released last March via Hellmistress Records.

The comical new clip was filmed by Chris Joao and Jeffrey Novosel from Iron Elephant Studio on historic Harford Road in Baltimore, Maryland and features the iconic Umberto's Hair Salon, where you go to get the "Total Look." Live footage was taken at Cafe Nola in Frederick, Maryland.

Notes the band, "The video includes a very special appearance by Steve the Barber. It's tough to pick out, but at one point, Adam is drinking beer out of a cowbell. Later, he's drinking while playing drums at the same time! Such talent! There are several hidden references to Baltimore, such as the mullet guy wearing a Kix sleeveless shirt standing outside of Umberto's as Zach struts by."

Mount Crushmore was recorded and mixed at Wrightway Studios (Dying Fetus, Misery Index), mastered by Scott Hull of Pig Destroyer at his own Visceral Sound Studios with cover art by Gary Ronaldson of Bite Radius Designs (Napalm Death, Kreator). Asthma Castle manifests a unique and seamless, riff-heavy blend of stoner metal/rock, heavy metal, prog, and sludge that takes its cues from the likes of Weedeater, Church Of Misery, Mastodon, Lowrider, Dozer, and Clutch without ever seeming derivative.