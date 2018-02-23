ASTRAL DOORS Singer NILS PATRICK JOHANSSON Announces Solo Album Evil Deluxe; Audio Teaser Available

Nils Patrik Johansson (Lion's Share, Astral Doors, ex-Civil War), will release his first solo album Evil Deluxe, this spring on German label Metalville.

"I have thought about a solo album for ten years, but then Civil War came into the picture and I used all my ideas for the three albums that we did" Nils Patrik reveals.

"After my departure from them, I felt that I wanted to focus 100% on Astral Doors and Lion's Share. But all of a sudden inspiration came back - and from out of nowhere I had 10 new killer songs. It felt natural to hire my Lion's Share band mate, Lars Chriss as producer and guitar player. My son Fredrik Johansson play drums on the record, so finally father and son Johansson will appear on the same album." Nils Patrik adds.

Other musicians on the album:

Andy Loos (Lion's Share, Glory) - Bass

Fredrik Bergh (Bloodbound) - Keyboard

Kay Backlund (Lion's Share) - Keyboard

Anuviel (Saecred Spirit) - Keyboard

Marcus Bengts - Bass

A couple of special guests are to be revealed later on as well.