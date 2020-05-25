ASTRAL SLEEP Release Astral Doom Musick Album

Saarni Records has released Astral Sleep’s new album, Astral Doom Musick. Listen via Spotify, or the YouTube clip below. Get the album here, or via Bandcamp.

The album is the band’s third full-length album, following the previous full-length Visions (2012), and intervening EP Subconsciousnesslesskoe (2015). In many ways, Astral Doom Musick is an offspring to these previous works, combining the highly detailed pristiveness and massiveness of Visions’ epic death doom with the more experimental aspects of Subconsciousnesslesskoe’s psychedelic doom jams.

The album consists of four massive songs and 44 minutes of experimental doom metal on detailed, organic and powerful audio track. The songs are accompanied by ornamental artwork and board game in the 12” gatefold vinyl edition.

Astral Doom Musick - the board game delivers the full album experience, independently or in unity with the vinyl album. The combined entity offers an in-depth experience of the album’s mythological world.

Game tells the album narrative through a 12-page game book, and lets the players experience the story in an interactive old-school fun way. The game is playable solo, or with multiple players, and requires minimal preparations.

Astral Sleep is an experimental doom metal band founded in 2004. Over the course of its production, the band has become acknowledged for a cross-disciplinary approach that aims at narrating variable states of mind and spirit. Astral Doom Musick is the group's definitive creation that sets the frames for the artistic vision, entailing musical, visual and narrative aspects. The album in its entirety is like life itself - beautiful yet horrid, complex and multi-layered, ever-changing and in constant movement.

Tracklisting:

"Vril"

"Integratron"

"Schwerbelastungskörper"

"Aurinko ja Kuu"

(Photo - Jussi Salminen / Afterlife Photography)