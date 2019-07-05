ASTRALIUM Streaming “The Journey” Single

Italy’s symphonic metal band Astralium has released “The Journey”, first single and video off the new album Land Of Eternal Dreams, due out on August 23rd via Rockshots Records (worldwide release) along with the full-length being available in Japan via Spiritual Beast on the same date.

The band explains the album:

"First of all, I want to say that we are very excited about our debut album Land Of Eternal Dreams. Fans can expect an amazing album of great melodies, blended with cinematic, symphonic and classical music, along with metal guitar riffs and epic choirs. We believe that music evokes sensations, emotions and real fantastic worlds in our minds."

The album also features specials guests Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica), Jo Lombardo (Ancestral, ex-Metatrone), Andrea Martongelli (Arthemis), Stefano "Ghigas" Calvagno (Metatrone, NefeshCore), Adam Cook (A Hill To Die Upon), Davide Bruno (Metatrone, NefeshCore) and more.

Astralium was formed in 2014 by soprano Roberta Pappalardo and bass player Giuseppe Pappalardo. Drummer Salvo Grasso (Metatrone, Hypersonic) and guitarist Emanuele Alessandro complete the line-up.

Tracklisting:

“Remembrance”

“The Journey”

“Rising Waves From The Ocean”

“My Life Is My Eternity”

“Hope Is Gone”

“Breath Of My Soul”

“A Dream’s Elegy”

“Seven Seas, Seven Winds”

“Ethereal Voices From The Forest”

“The World Of Unknown”

“Hidden Conspiracy”

“Hope Is Gone” (Orchestral version / Japanese bonus track)

"The Journey" video:

Album teaser: