ASTRONOID To Release Sophomore Album In February; "I Dream In Lines" Music Video Posted

Astronoid, the Boston-based outfit who cemented themselves as one of heavy music’s most promising new bands with the 2016 album Air, release their sophomore full-length, Astronoid, on February 1st via Blood Music.

The band is giving fans an early preview of the new album with a video for “I Dream In Lines”. Watch below.

“After the completion of our sophomore album, we feel we have ventured further out of our comfort zone and created something special,” explains singer/guitar player Brett Boland. “The album encapsulates all the changes in our lives over the past couple of years. Astronoid is a testament to who we are as people, the music that consumes us, and the love in our lives. These songs hold a special place in our hearts and we hope that others can find the same solace in them that we have.”

Astronoid pre-orders, which include an instant download of “I Dream In Lines” as well as multiple colored vinyl packages, are available now via districtlines.com/Astronoid, and blood-music.com/store.

Astronoid tracklisting:

"A New Color"

"I Dream In Lines"

"Lost"

"Fault"

"Breathe"

"Water"

"I Wish I Was There While The Sun Set"

"Beyond The Scope"

"Ideal World"

"I Dream In Lines" video:

Astronoid is Brett Boland (vocals/guitar), Daniel Schwartz (bass), Casey Aylward (guitar) and Matt St. Jean (drums). The band was formed in 2012, releasing two EPs over the next year: Stargazer and November. Air, the band’s debut full-length album, arrived in June of 2016.

(Photo - Karen Jerzyk)