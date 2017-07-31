ASTROPHOBOS Release New Single “Simulacrum”

Swedish black-metal trio Astrophobos have just shared a new digital single titled “Simulacrum”, released via the band’s own label Triumvirate Records.

Recorded by Astrophobos at Triumvirate Studio, mixed and mastered by Devo Andersson at Endarker Studio, this new track - just like the band’s previous Enthroned In Flesh EP - also features Fredrik Widigs from Marduk on session drums.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://astrophobos.bandcamp.com/album/simulacrum" href="http://astrophobos.bandcamp.com/album/simulacrum">Simulacrum by Astrophobos</a>

Astrophobos is currently writing the follow-up to their 2014 debut album Remnants Of Forgotten Horrors, tentatively set for release early next year.

