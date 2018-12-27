ASTROPHOBOS Reveal New Track “Begotten In Black”

Swedish black metal trio Astrophobos have shared the second single from their new studio full-length album Malice Of Antiquity, which is set for release on January 18th through Triumvirate Records with worldwide distribution via Sound Pollution.

Titled “Begotten In Black”, this new track can be heard now:

The album’s first audio offering “Fire Of Catharsis” is still streaming:

Featuring nine new songs, the follow-up album to the band’s second EP Enthroned In Flesh, was mixed and mastered by Marco Mastrobueno (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance) at Kick Recording Studios and features Giuseppe Orlando (The Foreshadowing, ex-Novembre) as session drummer and Elisabetta Marchetti (Inno, ex-Riti Occulti) as guest vocalist on the final track “Imperator Noctis”.



Displaying the stunning artwork cover created by American artist Scott Buoncristiano (Mastodon, Swans, Melvins), Malice Of Antiquity is now available for pre-order at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Fire Of Catharsis"

"Begotten In Black"

"Descending Shadows"

"Abattoir For Flesh And Faith"

"The Summoning Call"

"The Wolves Between The Stars"

"Until The Red Of Dawn"

"The Nourishing Hate"

"Imperator Noctis"

