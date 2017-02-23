ASYLUM - Texan Death Horde Announce Debut Album Psalms Of Paralysis

Fort Worth, Texas death metal horde Asylum will unleash their debut album, Psalms Of Paralysis, March 17th via Metal Rising Records.

Psalms Of Paralysis features nine blistering, absolutely vile tracks that clock in around 40 minutes. These blasphemous hymns showcase a band who have honed their skills for the sole purpose of unleashing face-shredding madness upon the world.



Mixed, mastered and engineered by Irving Lopez at Imperial Mind Engineering in Dallas, Texas, Psalms Of Paralysis boasts technical prowess and a penchant for devlish heaviness. The debut album offers a comprehensive musical interpretation of human psychoanalysis, social deconstruction, and unbreakable attachment to technology. Psalms Of Paralysis dives far deeper into the enigma that is human imagination, exploring a multitude of philosophical ideas and archaic modi operandi within the realm of medical science.

"Irving entirely surpassed our expectations for recording, adhering to strict schedules and fine-tuning the music to our liking with zen-like patience," said founding guitarist Jonathan Hatley. "Working with Irving Lopez at Imperial Mind Engineering was a fantastic experience!"



The album features a guest solo from Vital Remains lead guitarist Dean Arnold on the track "Obsidian Spine".

Tracklisting:

"Apprehensia"

"Spectral Incantation"

"Psalms Of Paralysis"

"Obsidian Spine" (featuring Dean Arnold of Vital Remains)

"Heliophobic"

"Conjuring Fog"

"Prefrontal Orbit"

"Syringic Pathology"

"Neuroslave"

Formed in 2012, Asylum creatively delivers audible personification of the enigmatic human psyche by a medium of technical death metal, heavily influenced by old school thrash and black metal. With Psalms Of Paralysis, Asylum is paving the way for a new perspective on old school and technical death metal.

Upcoming tour dates:



February

25 - Reno's Chop Shop - Dallas, TX

March

3 - Tomcats West - Fort Worth, TX (with Interment)

24 - Dirty Dog Bar - Austin, TX

25 - Bonds 007 - San Antonio, TX

April

2 - Tomcats West - Fort Worth, TX (with Mindscar)

22 - Fields Of Despair - Corpus Christi, TX

May

5 - Andy's Bar - Denton, TX

June

23 - Acadia Bar - Houston, TX

24 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

July

7 - Tomcats West - Fort Worth, TX (with Whore Of Bethlehem)

Pre-orders for Psalms Of Paralysis are currently being offered at this location.

Asylum is:

Colby Rogers - vocals

Jonathan Hatley - guitars

Troy Hepfer - guitars

Carlos Alonzo Gallegos - bass

McKenzie Webb - drums