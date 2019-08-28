AT THE GATES Announce European Headline Tour With Support From NIFELHEIM, DESERTED FEAR

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, At The Gates, recently wrapped up a successful run of international summer festival appearances and are set to continue the promotional campaign for their current album, To Drink From The Night Itself (Century Media Records, 2018) with a tour across North America in an all-Swedish package together with Amon Amarth, labelmates Arch Enemy and Grand Magus, before heading out on European roads again, this time in the headlining role with Nifelheim and labelmates Deserted Fear supporting.

At The Gates frontman Tomas Lindberg commented as follows: "Finally it is time for us to return to Europe for a real headline run! We have been looking forward to this for a while... It is always so special playing in front of your own crowd. We can’t wait for these special shows. We also have the privilege to share the tour with our Swedish metal brothers Nifelheim. We have played a few select shows in Sweden together before and it is always a blast. This will be the one tour you don’t want to miss this winter. We are all very fired up! Along for the ride is also German death metal warriors Deserted Fear. Prepare for a night of classic metal mayhem in your hometown! See you there!"

European dates:

December

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Übel & Gefärlich

9 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

10 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

11 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

13 - Trezzo Sull’Adda/Milano, Italy - Live Club

15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schachthof Wiesbaden

16 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

18 - Manchester, UK - The Academy

19 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

20 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

21 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

At The Gates have also confirmed select shows for 2020, including their overdue return to the next edition of Germany’s already sold out Wacken Open Air festival. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.