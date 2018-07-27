AT THE GATES Announce New International Tour Dates

While Gothenburg-based melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates are currently promoting their latest album To Drink From The Night Itself on the road, they are pleased to announce their return to North America for a tour with Behemoth and Wolves In The Throne Room in October/November.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg states: "At The Gates have not done a support tour since 1996. When we got invited to this tour, we immediately saw the logic to the package. This is three bands with their own unique sound, three bands totally dedicated to finding the core of their art. Three important bands. It all made sense to us, and we are flattered to be part of this. I truly believe that this is THE ONE tour not to miss this year. Get ready to drink from the night itself together with us."

Next to the main dates of this massive package, At The Gates have just announced to also be playing selected additional headline shows with Wolves In The Throne Room as support. Here is an overview of all the upcoming shows, including various international additions (marked *):

July

28 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

August

4 - Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

5 - Lokerse, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten *

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

12 - Walton On Trent / Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air *

September

15 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

16 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

18 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepers Club

19 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Cifco

20 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Rock Ol Vuh

22 - Bogotá, Colombia - TBC

24 - Comodoro/Patagonia, Argentina - El Sotano Pub

25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub

27 - Temuco, Chile - Puerto Madero / Casas Viejas

28 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

30 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

October

5 - Malmö, Sweden - KB (+ Nifelheim & Vampire) *

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik (+ Nifelheim & Vampire) *

October (with Behemoth, Wolves In The Throne Room)

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

27 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

November (with Behemoth, Wolves In The Throne Room)

1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

3 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

4 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus

6 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

7 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

16 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

19 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre

North American headline shows:

October

19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)

28 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)

31 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)

November

5 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)

12 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)

More dates:

November

30 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus 117 Academy

December

1 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

2 - Istanbul, Turkey - IF Performance Besiktas *

3 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5 *

4 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC

6 - Bucharest, Romania - Club Quantic *

(Photo - Ester Segarra)