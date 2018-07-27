AT THE GATES Announce New International Tour Dates
July 27, 2018, 2 hours ago
While Gothenburg-based melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates are currently promoting their latest album To Drink From The Night Itself on the road, they are pleased to announce their return to North America for a tour with Behemoth and Wolves In The Throne Room in October/November.
Frontman Tomas Lindberg states: "At The Gates have not done a support tour since 1996. When we got invited to this tour, we immediately saw the logic to the package. This is three bands with their own unique sound, three bands totally dedicated to finding the core of their art. Three important bands. It all made sense to us, and we are flattered to be part of this. I truly believe that this is THE ONE tour not to miss this year. Get ready to drink from the night itself together with us."
Next to the main dates of this massive package, At The Gates have just announced to also be playing selected additional headline shows with Wolves In The Throne Room as support. Here is an overview of all the upcoming shows, including various international additions (marked *):
July
28 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air
August
4 - Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air
5 - Lokerse, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten *
10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
12 - Walton On Trent / Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air *
September
15 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage
16 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
18 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepers Club
19 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Cifco
20 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Rock Ol Vuh
22 - Bogotá, Colombia - TBC
24 - Comodoro/Patagonia, Argentina - El Sotano Pub
25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub
27 - Temuco, Chile - Puerto Madero / Casas Viejas
28 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie
30 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club
October
5 - Malmö, Sweden - KB (+ Nifelheim & Vampire) *
6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik (+ Nifelheim & Vampire) *
October (with Behemoth, Wolves In The Throne Room)
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
27 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
November (with Behemoth, Wolves In The Throne Room)
1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
3 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
4 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus
6 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
7 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
16 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
19 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre
North American headline shows:
October
19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)
28 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)
31 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)
November
5 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)
12 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys (+ Wolves In The Throne Room)
More dates:
November
30 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus 117 Academy
December
1 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
2 - Istanbul, Turkey - IF Performance Besiktas *
3 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5 *
4 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC
6 - Bucharest, Romania - Club Quantic *
(Photo - Ester Segarra)