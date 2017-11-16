AT THE GATES Begin New Album Recordings (Video); More 2018 Live Dates Confirmed

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, At The Gates, have begun recordings of their upcoming studio album with producer Russ Russell (Napalm Death, The Haunted, Dimmu Borgir, etc.) at Parlour Studios in the UK.

The band has checked in with the following comment: "We are finally hitting the studio and are super excited about this! The songs have been worked on in such detail for the last 7 months and we can't wait to put them down to tape. Russ Russell was actually the runner up for mixing At War With Reality, and we really wanted to work with him on this one. He has what we are looking for when it comes to sheer loud, blunt heaviness. This is going to be a darker, richer and more raging album than the last one. It has so much more real ATG emotions on display, and I would say, it has the same approach lyrically as the feeling of “The Red In The Sky Is Ours”. More of a RED album, than a BLUE one. Can't wait for people to hear it!"

Check out a first video report from the studio, featuring At The Gates drummer Adrian Erlandsson doing a drum set-up run-down for the recordings:

At The Gates have also announced their next live shows for 2018 as follows:

March

4 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Netherlands Deathfest

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & beer Fest

June

21 - Halden, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

July

13-15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Fest

27-28 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

August

8-11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

More dates to be announced soon.

At The Gates lineup (from left to right on photo):

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Martin Larsson - Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)