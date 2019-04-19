AT THE GATES, BOLT THROWER, NAPALM DEATH, DEICIDE Featured On Earache’s Into The Pit Live Series

Earache Records has invited fans to step into the pit with the launch of its Into the Pit live series today on all major digital platforms.

Originally released exclusively on iTunes, these timeless live classics are now available for fans to stream and download from their favourite platforms, featuring some of the best, most explosive bands in metal, live and at their blistering peak onstage.

The series features now-legendary live recordings of some of the biggest names in metal, including Napalm Death, At The Gates, Deicide, Bolt Thrower, Cathedral and more, capturing unique moments in time when these titans of the genre were in their prime, and forever immortalising them for existing fans and future generations to relive again and again at the click of a button.





The full list of titles available now includes:

At The Gates - Live in Krakow

The Berzerker - Live in London

Bolt Thrower - Live War

Cathedral - Live in London

Cult of Luna - Live at the Scala

Deicide - Doomsday L.A.

Deicide - Live in Nottingham

Deicide - When London Burns

Hate Eternal - Live in London

The Haunted - Live in Malmo

Linea 77 - Live at MTV Day

Linea 77 - Live at TPO

Mortiis - Live in London

Napalm Death - Live at Rock City

SSS - Live in Liverpool

Head over to your favourite digital platform now to check these out and come into the pit!