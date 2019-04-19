AT THE GATES, BOLT THROWER, NAPALM DEATH, DEICIDE Featured On Earache’s Into The Pit Live Series
Earache Records has invited fans to step into the pit with the launch of its Into the Pit live series today on all major digital platforms.
Originally released exclusively on iTunes, these timeless live classics are now available for fans to stream and download from their favourite platforms, featuring some of the best, most explosive bands in metal, live and at their blistering peak onstage.
The series features now-legendary live recordings of some of the biggest names in metal, including Napalm Death, At The Gates, Deicide, Bolt Thrower, Cathedral and more, capturing unique moments in time when these titans of the genre were in their prime, and forever immortalising them for existing fans and future generations to relive again and again at the click of a button.
The full list of titles available now includes:
At The Gates - Live in Krakow
The Berzerker - Live in London
Bolt Thrower - Live War
Cathedral - Live in London
Cult of Luna - Live at the Scala
Deicide - Doomsday L.A.
Deicide - Live in Nottingham
Deicide - When London Burns
Hate Eternal - Live in London
The Haunted - Live in Malmo
Linea 77 - Live at MTV Day
Linea 77 - Live at TPO
Mortiis - Live in London
Napalm Death - Live at Rock City
SSS - Live in Liverpool
Head over to your favourite digital platform now to check these out and come into the pit!