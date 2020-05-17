AT THE GATES - Eight Songs Demoed For Next Album

Swedish melodic death metal band At The Gates has issued a new album update! Check out the brief video clip below.

"Here is a short video update from Adrian (Erlandsson, drummer) on the progress in writing our new album! Currently we have 8 demoed tracks with many more ideas yet to be developed and completed!! Stay tuned for more updates!!"

The as yet untitled new album from At The Gates will be their seventh full-length, and the follow-up to 2018's To Drink From The Night Itself.