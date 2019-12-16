AT THE GATES Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
December 16, 2019, an hour ago
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of At The Gates. Watch below:
Upcoming At The Gates shows are listed below:
December
16 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
18 - Manchester, UK - The Academy
19 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
20 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013
21 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.