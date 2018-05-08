AT THE GATES Launch EPK-Styled Video For To Drink From The Night Itself Album

Having just returned from a brief but intense run through Asia with shows in China, Thailand, The Philippines and in Singapore, Gothenburg-based melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates continue to pre-promote their upcoming new studio album To Drink From The Night Itself (out May 18th via Century Media Records) by launching an introductory, EPK-styled video for the release.

Check out the clip, which features vocalist Tomas Lindberg giving you details for the upcoming album, below:

Next to the standard jewelcase CD, the digital download and the LP version (various options detailed below), To Drink From The Night Itself will also be available in Europe as limited edition mediabook 2CD (with a bonus-disc of 5 additional tracks, expanded booklet and 3 stickers) and as strictly limited and numbered LP-boxset (further details below).

The LP format comes as 180g vinyl in gatefold packaging with 8-page LP-booklet and an art-print in the following different versions, colours and limitations:

* Black LP - Unlimited

* Clear LP via Bengans Sweden - 400x copies

* Silver LP via CM EU Onlineshop - 200x copies

* Picture LP via CM Distro EU - 500x copies

* White LP via NBR - 300x copies

* Blue LP via EMP - 300x copies

* Red LP via CM USA - 600x copies

* Golden LP via Indie Stores USA - 300x copies

* Smokey gray LP via CM US Onlineshop - 300x copies

* Sea glass LP via CM US Onlineshop - 200x copies

The album’s LP-Boxset is strictly limited to 2,000 numbered copies and will include a special triple gatefold version with alternate cover artwork, LP-booklet, 4 art-prints, a bonus LP with 5 additional tracks and etching on B-side, a large poster, a large patch, a metal-pin, a hand-signed card, a set of 3 stickers as well as the album’s CD and bonus-disc ion plastic sleeves.

Pre-order the album here.

Produced with Russ Russell (Napalm Death, The Haunted, Dimmu Borgir, etc.) at Parlour Studios in the UK, the album follows up 2014’s acclaimed comeback release At War With Reality, and will feature conceptual artwork created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media, who already worked with At The Gates on At War With Reality.

To Drink From The Night Itself tracklisting:

"Der Widerstand"

"To Drink From The Night Itself"

"A Stare Bound In Stone"

"Palace Of Lepers"

"Daggers Of Black Haze"

"The Chasm"

"In Nameless Sleep"

"The Colours Of The Beast"

"A Labyrinth Of Tombs"

"Seas Of Starvation"

"In Death They Shall Burn"

"The Mirror Black"

“Daggers Of Black Haze” video:

"A Stare Bound In Stone" video:

“To Drink From The Night Itself” behind the scenes:

“To Drink From The Night Itself” video:

Billed as The Burning Darkness, At The Gates performed their first show with guitarist Jonas Stålhammar on March 2nd at Bastard Club in Osnabrück, Germany. A short documentary by Costin Chioreanu (twilight13media.com) is available for streaming below:

On the live-front, At The Gates are next headed to Japan to support the release of To Drink From The Night Itself there, before they start a comprehensive European festival summer, which has recently added an appearance at Into The Grave Open Air in The Netherlands to its schedule. At The Gates' live itinerary can be found here.

At The Gates lineup (from left to right in photo):

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Martin Larsson - Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)