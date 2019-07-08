AT THE GATES Live At Full Force Festival 2019; Video Of Full Performance Streaming

ARTE Concert has posted video of At The Gates' entire June 29 performance at With Full Force XXVI in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"To Drink From The Night Itself"

"Slaughter Of The Soul"

"At War With Reality"

"A Stare Bound In Stone"

"Cold"

"Death And The Labyrinth"

"The Colours Of The Beast"

"Suicide Nation"

"The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)"

"Blinded By Fear"

"The Night Eternal"

At The Gates perform next on August 2nd at Borgholm Brinner in Borgholm, Sweden. Find the band's live itinerary here.