AT THE GATES Members Launch New Band, THE LURKING FEAR - “We Want Our Death Metal Ugly, Twisted And Possessed”

At The Gates vocalist Tomas Lindberg and drummer Adrian Erlandsson have formed a new band, The Lurking Fear, along with guitarist Jonas Stålhammar (The Crown), guitarist Fredrik Wallenberg (Skitsystem) and bassist Andreas Axelsson (Disfear, Edge Of Sanity).

Says the band: “The Lurking Fear is bringing sheer, natural weirdness and horror back to the scene, as we want our death metal ugly, twisted and possessed. Riffs should stir up real feelings of repulsion, and disgust deep down in your soul, and vocals should sounds like hounds of hell howling at the moon.”

Stay tuned for more updates from The Lurking Fear.

(Art by Branca Studios)