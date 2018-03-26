AT THE GATES Release "Making Of" Footage From "To Drink From The Night Itself" Music Video Shoot

At The Gates recently launched a first single and video off their new album, To Drink From The Night Itself, by debuting the album’s title track. The “To Drink From The Night Itself” video was directed by Patric Ullaeus / Revolver.se. The video, as well as new "making of" footage, can be seen below.

“To Drink From The Night Itself” behind the scenes:

“To Drink From The Night Itself” video:

To Drink From The Night Itself will be released on May 18th via Century Media Records. Next to the standard jewelcase CD, the digital download and the LP version (various options detailed below), To Drink From The Night Itself will also be available in Europe as limited edition mediabook 2CD (with a bonus-disc of 5 additional tracks, expanded booklet and 3 stickers) and as strictly limited and numbered LP-boxset (further details below).

The LP format comes as 180g vinyl in gatefold packaging with 8-page LP-booklet and an art-print in the following different versions, colours and limitations:

* Black LP - Unlimited

* Clear LP via Bengans Sweden - 400x copies

* Silver LP via CM EU Onlineshop - 200x copies

* Picture LP via CM Distro EU - 500x copies

* White LP via NBR - 300x copies

* Blue LP via EMP - 300x copies

* Red LP via CM USA - 600x copies

* Golden LP via Indie Stores USA - 300x copies

* Smokey gray LP via CM US Onlineshop - 300x copies

* Sea glass LP via CM US Onlineshop - 200x copies

The album’s LP-Boxset is strictly limited to 2,000 numbered copies and will include a special triple gatefold version with alternate cover artwork, LP-booklet, 4 art-prints, a bonus LP with 5 additional tracks and etching on B-side, a large poster, a large patch, a metal-pin, a hand-signed card, a set of 3 stickers as well as the album’s CD and bonus-disc ion plastic sleeves.

Produced with Russ Russell (Napalm Death, The Haunted, Dimmu Borgir, etc.) at Parlour Studios in the UK, the album follows up 2014’s acclaimed comeback release At War With Reality, and will feature conceptual artwork created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media, who already worked with At The Gates on At War With Reality.

To Drink From The Night Itself tracklisting:

"Der Widerstand"

"To Drink From The Night Itself"

"A Stare Bound In Stone"

"Palace Of Lepers"

"Daggers Of Black Haze"

"The Chasm"

"In Nameless Sleep"

"The Colours Of The Beast"

"A Labyrinth Of Tombs"

"Seas Of Starvation"

"In Death They Shall Burn"

"The Mirror Black"

Billed as The Burning Darkness, Swedish melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates performed their first show with guitarist Jonas Stålhammar on March 2nd at Bastard Club in Osnabrück, Germany. A short documentary by Costin Chioreanu (twilight13media.com) is available for streaming below:

At The Gates lineup (from left to right in photo):

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Martin Larsson - Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)