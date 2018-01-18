AT THE GATES Reveal New Album Title, Release Date; More Live Shows Confirmed
January 18, 2018, 12 hours ago
Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, At The Gates, have just completed the recording process for their upcoming studio album with producer Russ Russell (Napalm Death, The Haunted, Dimmu Borgir, etc.) at Parlour Studios in the UK. The album will be entitled To Drink From The Night Itself, and it follows up 2014’s At War With Reality. The worldwide release date will be May 18th via Century Media Records.
The band has checked in with the following comment: "We have wrapped up the recordings of the new record, and we are super psyched! It has been a smooth process, and very creatively fullfilling. All people that we have worked with on this project have stepped up to our vision of the final product, and we are very excited about the result.
"As you might have seen, we have worked with Russ Russel on this one, and he is really a master of getting the most intense takes out of us, and also has an ear for the rawness that we were after for this one. The vocals were recorded with Per Stålberg here in Gothenburg, and he always makes me deliver to a 100%. Right now we are getting the mastering done, and every new song that is bounced to us produces huge grins on our faces. This album sounds hungry and mean.
"The title of our new record will be To Drink From The Night Itself, and it is, again a conceptual record. More details about the concept will be revealed once the album is more on its way. But it connects with the deep roots of the band, and has connections with some of the themes on The Red In The Sky Is Ours.
"2018, we are ready, let's do this!" - Tomas Lindberg, Gothenburg, Jan 2018
Check out a few video reports from the studio:
At The Gates have also announced several more new shows for 2018 including a first club show of the year in Cologne, Germany (with Ultha and Nailed To Obscurity as supports) as well as various high-profile festivals like Pulp Summer Slam (The Philippines), Graspop (Belgium), Hellfest (France), Resurrection (Spain) or Summer Breeze (Germany).
Tour dates:
March
3 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9
4 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Netherlands Deathfest
31 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
May
5 - Manila, The Philippines - Pulp Summer Slam
June
21 - Halden, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
30 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska
July
12 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest
14 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Fest
28 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air
August
11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air
More dates to be announced soon.
At The Gates lineup (from left to right in photo):
Adrian Erlandsson - Drums
Jonas Björler - Bass
Tomas Lindberg - Vocals
Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar
Martin Larsson - Guitar
(Photo - Ester Segarra)