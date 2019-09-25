AT THE GATES - "Suicide Nation" Live Drum Video Streaming
Sick Drummer Magazine has released the new video below, which focuses on drummer Adrian Erlandsson performing "Suicide Nation", from the 1995 studio album, Slaughter Of The Soul.
At The Gates are set to hit European roads again, this time in the headlining role with Nifelheim and labelmates Deserted Fear supporting.
Frontman Tomas Lindberg commented: "Finally it is time for us to return to Europe for a real headline run! We have been looking forward to this for a while... It is always so special playing in front of your own crowd. We can’t wait for these special shows. We also have the privilege to share the tour with our Swedish metal brothers Nifelheim. We have played a few select shows in Sweden together before and it is always a blast. This will be the one tour you don’t want to miss this winter. We are all very fired up! Along for the ride is also German death metal warriors Deserted Fear. Prepare for a night of classic metal mayhem in your hometown! See you there!"
European dates:
December
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Übel & Gefärlich
9 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
10 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg
11 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
13 - Trezzo Sull’Adda/Milano, Italy - Live Club
15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schachthof Wiesbaden
16 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
18 - Manchester, UK - The Academy
19 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
20 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013
21 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
At The Gates have also confirmed select shows for 2020, including their overdue return to the next edition of Germany’s already sold out Wacken Open Air festival. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.