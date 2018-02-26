AT THE GATES Unveil To Drink From The Night Itself Album Artwork, Tracklisting; New Live Dates Announced

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, At The Gates, are soon to unleash their much anticipated new album, To Drink From The Night Itself, on May 18th via Century Media Records.

Produced with Russ Russell (Napalm Death, The Haunted, Dimmu Borgir, etc.) at Parlour Studios in the UK, the album follows up 2014’s acclaimed comeback release At War With Reality, and will feature conceptual artwork created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media, who already worked with At The Gates on At War With Reality.

The album’s front cover can be seen below and vocalist/lyricist Tomas Lindberg checked in about it with the following comment: "It has once again been an absolute pleasure working creativily with Costin. We had a lot of ideas for what we wanted to get across with the art this time around. Overall they were, not surprisingly, related to the general concept of the record. What is great with Costin is that he understands the band. He knows what we are and where we come from. And me and him also have a strong artistic connection. I have never met anyone that goes so deep into the world of my lyrics and concepts. When I first wrote to him describing my ideas, I was worried that my remarks were perhaps too long and too confusing, only to get back an even longer and very inspired response…

"The inspiration for the actual front cover piece is taken from the Pergamon Altar, on display at the Pergamon museum in Berlin. It is of course linked closely to the concept that the whole record is based upon, but more on that later. But I will throw a name out there, for the interested ones; Peter Weiss. I can't wait to get the whole record in my hands now, as this is just one of the many great artwork pieces that Costin has created for us on “To Drink From The Night Itself“..."

To Drink From The Night Itself tracklisting:

"Der Widerstand"

"To Drink From The Night Itself"

"A Stare Bound In Stone"

"Palace Of Lepers"

"Daggers Of Black Haze"

"The Chasm"

"In Nameless Sleep"

"The Colours Of The Beast"

"A Labyrinth Of Tombs"

"Seas Of Starvation"

"In Death They Shall Burn"

"The Mirror Black"

The album’s first single will be launched with a video shot by Patric Ullaeus in the coming days, so watch out.

Check out a few video reports from the studio:

In the meantime, At The Gates have also announced several more live dates for the new album’s campaign, which kicks off this coming weekend with club shows in Germany and The Netherlands. Check out a current listing of announced shows below (new additions marked *).



Tour dates:

March

3 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

4 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Netherlands Deathfest

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

May

2 - Hong Kong, China - TTN *

3 - Bangkok, Thailand - Hollywood Awards *

5 - Manila, The Philippines - Pulp Summer Slam

6 - Singapore, Singapore - Scape *

29 - Tokyo, Japan - O-East *

30 - Nagoya, Japan - Electric Lady Land *

31 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Trad *

June

21 - Halden, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival *

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

29 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle Festival *

30 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska

July

12 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

14 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Fest

28 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

August

4 - Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans, France)= - Sylak Open Air *

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

12 - Walton On Trent / Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air *

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

At The Gates lineup (from left to right in photo):

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Martin Larsson - Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)