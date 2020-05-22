At The Movies: BRUCE KULICK And PRETTY MAIDS, HAMMERFALL, ROYAL HUNT, KIND DIAMOND Members Cover "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" (Video)

What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!

That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.

"We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" is the next song up. Written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, the song is taken from the 1985 movie Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome and was originally performed by Tina Turner. Check out the clip below.

Performers are as follows:

Ronnie Atkins (Pretty Maids) - lead vocals

Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS) - lead guitar

Jacob Hansen (producer) - guitars & backing vocals

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - backing vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (producer) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more!