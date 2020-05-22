At The Movies: BRUCE KULICK And PRETTY MAIDS, HAMMERFALL, ROYAL HUNT, KIND DIAMOND Members Cover "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" (Video)
May 22, 2020, an hour ago
What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!
That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.
"We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" is the next song up. Written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, the song is taken from the 1985 movie Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome and was originally performed by Tina Turner. Check out the clip below.
Performers are as follows:
Ronnie Atkins (Pretty Maids) - lead vocals
Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS) - lead guitar
Jacob Hansen (producer) - guitars & backing vocals
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - backing vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals
Chris Laney (producer) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for more!