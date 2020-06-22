At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Gearing Up To Release '80s Soundtrack Covers
June 22, 2020, an hour ago
Over the last couple months, the At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 lockdown - has caught fire, with many fans asking / demanding / pleading that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platoform streams, or on CD and vinyl. Laney has checked in with an update on the possibility of that happening. Check it out below.
The core At The Movies players are as follows:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals
Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for updates.