At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Gearing Up To Release '80s Soundtrack Covers

Over the last couple months, the At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 lockdown - has caught fire, with many fans asking / demanding / pleading that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platoform streams, or on CD and vinyl. Laney has checked in with an update on the possibility of that happening. Check it out below.

The core At The Movies players are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for updates.