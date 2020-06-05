At The Movies: SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Record Quarantine Cover Of GLENN FREY Hit "The Heat Is On"
June 5, 2020, an hour ago
What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!
That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.
"The Heat Is On" is the next song up, written by Harold Faltermeyer and Keith Forsey and recorded by Glenn Frey for the film Beverly Hill Cop, released in 1984. Check out the clip below.
Performers are as follows:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals
Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for more!