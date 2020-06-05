At The Movies: SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Record Quarantine Cover Of GLENN FREY Hit "The Heat Is On"

What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!

That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.

"The Heat Is On" is the next song up, written by Harold Faltermeyer and Keith Forsey and recorded by Glenn Frey for the film Beverly Hill Cop, released in 1984. Check out the clip below.

Performers are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more!