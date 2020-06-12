At The Movies: SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Record Quarantine Cover Of "The NeverEnding Story"
June 12, 2020, an hour ago
What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!
That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.
The last song of the first season of At The Movies is "The NeverEnding Story", composed by Giorgio Moroder with lyrics by Keith Forsey, and performed by Christopher "Limahl" Hamill for the 1984 film of the same name.
Performers are as follows:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals
Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for more covers, this time from the '90s.