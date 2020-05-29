At The Movies: SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, ROYAL HUNT And KING DIAMOND Members Record Quarantine Cover Of HUEY LEWIS & THE NEWS Hit "The Power Of Love"
What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!
That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.
"The Power Of Love" is the next song up. Written by Huey Lewis, Chris Hayes, Johnny Colla, the song is taken from the 1985 movie Back To The Future and was originally performed by Huey Lewis & The News. Check out the clip below.
Performers are as follows:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - leadvocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals
Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for more!