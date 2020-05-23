ATAVISTIA Release Lyric Video For "The Forbidden One"

Canadian epic metal band Atavistia have just released a lyric video for their song "The Forbidden One". The track is from their album The Winter Way, which is being released next week on May 29th.

As this most unusual spring begins, Vancouver metallers Atavistia are revealing the tracks to their sophomore album The Winter Way. This is a must-listen for fans of Wintersun, Ensiferum, Dimmu Borgir, and symphonic metal newcomers Dialith.

Opening instrumental sequence "From The Ancient Stones" rolls straight into "The Atavistic Forest," where frontman Mattias Sippola greets listeners with his characteristic snarl. Says the band, "We are very happy with the turnout of The Winter Way. The album is quite dynamic ranging from pounding blast beats to emotional clean vocal driven sections. Our blood, sweat, and tears have poured into The Winter Way and we cannot wait to share it with the world."

Tracklisting:

"From The Ancient Stones"

"The Atavistic Forest"

"Through The Hollow Ravens Eyes"

"Eternal Oceans"

"Dawn Of The Frozen Age"

"The Forbidden One"

"The Winter Way"

Pre-order your copy now via Bandcamp.

Atavistia is an epic metal band from Vancouver, Canada. They explore various forms of metal within their music resulting in a symphonic mix of nature, atmosphere, and technically precise musicianship. The diversity of Atavistia, much like a forest in the full bloom of spring is something to behold.

Influenced by the epic landscapes and nature of British Columbia, the coldness of winter and the flourishing of summer can be felt in each song. Visions of lands long forgotten in time are key elements behind the music of Atavistia.

Now making the transition from a one-man project to a full band with more and more live appearances under their belts, Atavistia is poised to take 2020 by storm. Crank up the volume and feel the sun melting the ice and snow!

For further details, visit Atavistia on Facebook.