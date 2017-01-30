ATHANASIA Debut “The Order Of The Silver Compass” Music Video

Athanasia has released the official music video for the lead single off their upcoming debut album, The Order Of The Sliver Compass. This is the second music video release from the album, following "Spoils Of War" (both streaming below). "The Order Of The Silver Compass" was directed by renowned filmmaker Matt Zane and filmed at Modern Sector Studios in Burbank, CA.

Says vocalist/guitarist Caleb Bingham: “If you got hooked after your first dose of the potent heavy metal concoction that is Athanasia, then you should be ecstatic to know that your next fix is coming in the form of a speedball entitled "The Order Of The Silver Compass”, taken from our LP of the same name... Max out your volume knobs and prepare to thrash!”

Pre-order The Order Of The Sliver Compass here.

The Order Of The Sliver Compass tracklisting:

“Read Between The Lines”

“Spoils Of War”

“The Order Of The Silver Compass”

“Cyclops Lord (My Will Is Done)”

“The Bohemian”

“Mechanized Assault”

“Nightmare Sound”

“White Horse”

“The Order Of The Silver Compass” video:

“Spoils Of War” video: