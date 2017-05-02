ATHANASIA Release Official Music Video For “White Horse”

Metal group Athanasia have released the official music video for their track "White Horse" off of their upcoming album The Order Of The Silver Compass. "White Horse" was directed by Matt Zane and is the third single off of their upcoming album.

White Horse was written after watching too many of our friends and family members getting sucked into the vacuum of substance abuse and spat out as a shell of who they once were. This song is for anybody who's ever lost somebody to addiction. - Athanasia

Pre-order The Order Of The Sliver Compass here.

The Order Of The Sliver Compass tracklisting:

“Read Between The Lines”

“Spoils Of War”

“The Order Of The Silver Compass”

“Cyclops Lord (My Will Is Done)”

“The Bohemian”

“Mechanized Assault”

“Nightmare Sound”

“White Horse”

"White Horse" video:

“The Order Of The Silver Compass” video:

“Spoils Of War” video: