ATHANATHEOS Premiere Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Became The One) Album Stream

Epic French death/black/thrash band AthanaTheos has revealed full stream of the band's sophomore epos Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Became The One), released on June 29th via Lavadome productions. Listen via the Bandcamp player below:

Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Became The One) by ATHANATHEOS

Following up the 2012 debut Alpha Theistic, AthanaTheos returns with its second album Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Became The One) to further pursue the atheistic journey. A journey which is yet to be expanded on an upcoming AthanaTheos album.

Cover art painted by Jérôme Mahé:

Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Become The One) is comprised of seven songs clocking at around 48 mins. The music can be described as predominantly death metal but adjectives as "blackened", "doom", "epic", "atmospheric", "dissonant" and others may be added to tag the music properly. The compositions are varying in many aspects. There's even melodic Gregorian-like chanting incorporated and fully created by the band.

Given the big concept of five or more albums, the narrative part of the lyrics cannot be omitted since lyrics create an integral part of the music. Listening to AthanaTheos without reading lyrics at least once makes for a failure. The lyrics are an integral part of the music. A lot of characters and even nations are brought to life, speaking their story through the lyrics, arguing. It will make you listen to the story, following the journey and thinking about it as if you were reading a book all perfectly conveyed through the raw art of the album.