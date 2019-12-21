ATHEIST - Capital Chaos TV Posts Video Of Full Set From Sacramento Show

Capital Chaos TV has posted footag eof Atheist's complete Sacramento show, which took place on December 19th. They were on the bill with Punisher, Cattle Decapitation, Primitive Man, Vitriol and Purification By Fire.

Atheist frontman, Kelly Shaefer, spoke to ArmyOfOneTV on December 1, when supporting Cattle Decapitation at (le) Poison Rouge in New York City.

Shaefer talked about the band's beginnings, album history, touring and new members. The video was recorded and edited by Ignacio Orellana of Promusicvideo for ArmyOfOneTV. Watch below.

Atheist are among the acts confirmed for Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal, sailing January 7 to January 11, 2020. Public sales are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

(Photo - ArmyOfOneTV.com)