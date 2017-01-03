ATHEIST Frontman KELLY SHAEFER Discusses “Kelly’s Live” Venue In Sarasota - “I Want People To Know That This Is An Awesome And Safe Place To Come To Hear Original Music”

In July 2016, Atheist frontman Kelly Shaefer opened Kelly’s Live, an unapologetic dive, blues rock, metal bar in the spirit of CBGB’s, located in the tropical paradise of Sarasota, Florida.

Speaking with The Sarasota Post’s Patti Pearson, Shaefer discusses going against the grain in a a predominantly blues-based culture.

“When people ask me why I live in Sarasota (rather than NY or LA where it’s more cultured), I tell them I love it here. It’s too bad it’s so dictatorial, and I was disappointed this town didn’t love me like I love it… but we have a ton of oddballs here, too. Artists and musicians… these are my people. And it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Kelly is bringing in everything from top, internationally known original bands to regional greats and others who are crafting original music without having a venue to showcase their talents. And he’s right up front about telling the newbies what it takes to make it.

“Don’t ask me what I think of your band because you won’t get the answer you do from your mommy or girlfriend,” he says. “It’s tough love… but all of my mentors were like that.”

Last month, Shaefer checked in with the following update: "Thor has landed! 9lbs exactly, and mama and baby are PERFECT! Thank you science, and the staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital for impeccable care of my wife and new baby, Thor. Ladies and gentleman please welcome to the stage of life, Thor David Shaefer!"