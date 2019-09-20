ATHEIST Frontman KELLY SHAEFER Launches "The JAK Show" Podcast With Former Teen Pop Star JURGEN WOCHNIK

Atheist co-founder/vocalist/songwriter, Kelly Shaefer, recently launched the new podcast, The JAK Show (The Jurgen And Kelly Show), along with Jurgen Wochnik, a former teen pop star from Berlin. The pair gather weekly (Thursdays) with hilariously, contrasting, hot takes on just about everything under the sun.

Unique perspectives from both sides of the pond, on music, art, travel, food, tour stories, insider info on music news, with decades of combined adventures in the industry.

Weekly episodes air Thursdays at 4:20 PM, EST, with all shows archived for listening anywhere, anytime.

Find the latest, Episode #7, as well as previous episodes, at thejakshow.com.