ATHEIST Frontman KELLY SHAEFER - "We Were Always The Outcast Of The Tampa Death Metal Scene"; Video

December 4, 2019, 12 minutes ago

news black death kelly shaefer atheist

ATHEIST Frontman KELLY SHAEFER - "We Were Always The Outcast Of The Tampa Death Metal Scene"; Video

Atheist frontman, Kelly Shaefer, spoke to ArmyOfOneTV on December 1, when supporting Cattle Decapitation at (le) Poison Rouge in New York City.

Shaefer talked about the band's beginnings, album history, touring and new members. The video was recorded and edited by Ignacio Orellana of Promusicvideo for ArmyOfOneTV. Watch below.

Atheist are among the acts confirmed for Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal, sailing January 7 to January 11, 2020. Public sales are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

(Photo - ArmyOfOneTV.com)



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews