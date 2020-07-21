ATHEIST Release New Merchandise Line

Florida death metallers Atheist have released a new merchandise line, available on IndieMerch.

The band states: “New designs are up at our official IndieMerch store including a BRAND NEW DESIGN on both tee and tank! Don't forget to pick up our new Snapback Caps featuring Piece Of Time and Unquestionable Presence under-brim artwork! All new items available for preorder now!”

Atheist are widely regarded by those in the know as the pioneers of technical death metal, influencing many of today's top technical extreme metal bands. This September, the band returns to Europe for the first time since 2011 bringing with them a power-packed set of fan favorites as well as songs that have never been performed in a live setting before.

2019 saw the return of Atheist to the stage with an acclaimed run in North America and a dominating South American tour. Founded in 1988 by Steve Flynn and Kelly Shaefer, the band became a peer of technical progressive metal by incorporating jazz, fusion, and Latin American music into good old death metal.

Atheist will be teaming up with extreme metal powerhouses Cadaver and Svart Crown for a terrifying tour through Europe and UK.

The Norwegian Cadaver, founded by Anders Odden (Satyricon, Order), is a prime example of a true Nordic mindset when it comes to death metal. One of the first Norwegian extreme metal bands, re-gathered for the first time since 2004, is coming back to life with Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) on drums. The band will present its new digital EP titled DGAF, just released through Nuclear Blast.

The French blackened death metal monsters Svart Crown will join this powerful lineup with their brand new 5th studio album Wolves Among the Ashes, released earlier this year through Century Media. Five albums and over ten years of heavy touring made Svart Crown one of the French bands a true lover of death metal should see anytime they come by.

This tour will be complemented by a heavy metal horror concept band From Hell, each recording of which is intended to be its own horror story. On this leg, the US-based metallers will present their new concept album Rats & Ravens.

Dates:

September

1 – Oberhausen, Germany – Kulttempel

2 – Kassel, Germany – Goldgrube

3 – Leipzig, Germany – Haumanns

4 – Strenice, Czech Republic – Culture House

5 – Kosice, Slovakia – Collosseum

6 – Brasov, Romania – Club Rockstadt

7 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club

9 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert

10 – Graz, Austria – Xplosiv

11 – Venice, Italy – Revolver Club

12 – Rome, Italy – Orion Club

13 – Milan, Italy – Slaughter Club

14 – Marseille, France – Jas Rod

15 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Upload

16 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Caracol

17 – Lisbon, Portugal – RCA Club

20 – Toulouse, France – L’usine A Musique

21 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

22 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion

23 – Cottbus, Germany – Gladhouse

24 – Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Gigant

25 – Aerschot, Belarus – JD de Klinker

26 – London, UK – The Dome

Atheist Lineup:

Kelly Shaefer – Vocals/Founding Member

Steven Flynn – Drums/Founding Member

Daniel Martinez – Touring Guitarist

Yoav Ruiz – Touring Bassist

Anthony Medeglia – Touring Drummer

Chris Martin – Touring Guitarist