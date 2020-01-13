ATHLANTIS Reveal First Details For New Album; "Fly Of The Eagle" Single Streaming

Diamonds Prod. will release the new, sixth album from Athlantis on February 2. The album is titled 02.02.2020. The release date is the same as the album’s title - it's a palindrome date, and remains equal to itself both from left to right and from right to left.

The new album was produced by Steve Vawamas, recorded and mixed by Steve Vawamas and Pier Gonella at Vawamas Studio & Musicart Studio (Italy).

The band's new lineup consists of Steve Vawamas, Pier Gonella, Davide Dell’Orto (vocals – also in Drakkar), Stefano Molinari (keyboards) and the comeback of first drummer, Chris Parisi (also with Killers Lodge).

The first single taken from 02.02.2020 is titled “Fly Of The Eagle”. Check it out below: