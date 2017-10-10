Atlanta KISS Expo 2018 Producer DEREK CHRISTOPHER Guests On Talking Metal Podcast, Talks Return Of Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT To The Public Eye (Audio)

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has been announced as the featured guest for the Atlanta KISS Expo 2018, taking place January 19th - 20th in Atlanta, GA. A new video trailer can be found below.

This will mark Vinnie Vincent’s first public appearance in almost 20 years. He will be signing autographs and taking photos during a special VIP Meet & Greet on Friday, January 19th, then again at the Atlanta KISS Expo on Saturday, January 20th.

On the latest episode of Talking Metal, the producer of the Atlanta Kiss Expo 2018 Derek Christopher guests. Topics include Vinnie’s upcoming appearance at the Expo, how Derek found him, if Vinnie had a sex change, Mark Slaughter, Robert Fleischman, if Vinnie will now be returning to the public eye and much more.

For more details on the Atlanta KISS Expo 2018 head to lakissexpo.com. Various packages are available, and can be ordered at this location.