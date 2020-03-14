Atlanta's THE CEO Featuring SEVENDUST Bassist VINCE HORNSBY To Release Debut Album This Spring; Official "Redemption" Video Released

Atlanta, Georgia-based based bashers The CEO - who recently welcomed Sevendust bassist Vince Hornsby to their ranks - are gearing up to release their debut album, Redemption, this spring. They have release an official video for the title track, which can be viewed below.

The CEO was formed in 2019 by Mack Mullins (vocals) and Mike Dunn (guitar). The band recently completed recording Redemption with legendary producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash, Incubus, Sevendust). The band is rounded out with Chase Brown (guitar), Joseph Herman (drums) and Vince Hornsby of Sevendust (bass).

Mullins states: "Too many guys our age are trying to look the rocker part, but it just doesn't fit. Mike and I wanted to embrace who we really are; successful businessmen that can truly play. THE CEO embodies an image of what we live every day: work hard, play hard."

Go to The CEO's official website here or check them out via Facebook.