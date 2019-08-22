ATREYU Premier "Generation" Music Video

Atreyu have released a video for "Generation", a b-side track featured on the deluxe edition of their latest album, In Our Wake. Watch below.

The new version of In Our Wake features the original album, along with seven additional tracks. The bonus material includes B-sides from the sessions for both In Our Wake and 2015's Long Live, along with alternate versions of the title track and "The Time Is Now" from In Our Wake.

The deluxe edition, which features completely redesigned artwork and a total of 19 songs, is out now via Spinefarm Records. Order here.

In Our Wake Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

"In Our Wake"

"House Of Gold"

"The Time Is Now"

"Nothing Will Ever Change"

"Blind Deaf & Dumb"

"Terrified"

"Safety Pin"

"Into the Open"

"Paper Castle"

"No Control"

"Anger Left Behind"

"Super Hero"

"In Our Wake" (Acoustic) *

"The Time Is Now" (Alternate) *

"Generation" **

"Straight To Hell" **

"So Others May Live" **

"Stronger Than Me" **

"When the Day Is Done" **

* Alternate Version

** B-Side

"Generation" video:

Atreyu will celebrate 20 years of rock with an anniversary tour this fall. The tour features support from Whitechapel, He Is Legend, Tempting Fate, and Santa Cruz. The tour kicks off on October 19 in Las Vegas and runs through November 20 in Ventura, California. All dates are below.

"This year has been a huge one for Atreyu," said drummer Brandon Saller. "Not only because of the beautiful support we have received for In Our Wake but also because this is our 20-year anniversary as a band. What better way to celebrate than with the reason we are all here...YOU. So here's how it goes. 20 years. 20 songs. Chosen by YOU...the fans. This will be the longest Atreyu set ever and also the first time the fans get to choose. Let's do this."

"We are very blessed to be celebrating our 20th anniversary this year,' singer Alex Varkatzas concours. "It's been a long, rewarding road and we are not slowing down anytime soon. We would like the help of our friends and supporters in picking the set they will see on this upcoming coming run with Whitechapel. We owe so much to the wonderful people who support and connect with us. We are very excited for these shows."

Tour dates:

October

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Festival#

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

23 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

25 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

30 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

November

1 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

2 - Providence, RI - The Strand

3 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

4 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

7 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater

8 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

9 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

15 - Chico, CA - The Senator Theatre

16 - Reno, NV - Cargo

18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

20 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater