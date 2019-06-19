ATREYU Release "House Of Gold" Music Video

Atreyu have released the video for their new single, "House of Gold", directed by Monte Legaspi. Watch below.

"'House of Gold' is a really important song on the album, especially for myself and Alex. This song is about finding pure love. For us, that was through our children. It’s finding something or someone that truly gives you purpose," said drummer Brandon Saller.

"For the video, we didn’t want to take a literal approach," he continued. "We wanted to sort of just go off the rails. We wanted to continue to do things that seemed fresh to us, aesthetically. This is an extension of the video aesthetic that we dove into so far on this record, but with a sort of comic book-like, alternate reality twist. The director, Monte Legaspi, really made the concept his own and created something truly unique."

The band will appear on the newly launching Disrupt Festival this summer. All dates are below.

June

28 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheare at Lakewood

29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July

2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

3 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

5 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

10 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

13 - Thornville, OH - Legend Valley

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

17 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

20 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater presented by Mercury Insurance

23 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

24 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

26 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL*

* Non Disrupt Date